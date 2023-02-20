SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.43. 1,406,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,524. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.