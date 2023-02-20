SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.03. 3,426,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

