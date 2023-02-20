SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

