Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Seagen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.53. 1,764,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

