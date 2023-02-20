Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.