Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $179.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 1.0 %

Seagen stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.