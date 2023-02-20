Seagen’s (SGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.53. 1,764,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,808.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.