SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 113.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $79.70 million and approximately $273.13 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 289% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

