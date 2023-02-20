Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $42.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Semtech by 75.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,511,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

