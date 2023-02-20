SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.94 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

