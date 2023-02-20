Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Sequans Communications Stock Performance
SQNS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.