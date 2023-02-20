Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

SQNS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

