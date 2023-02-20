Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 1,126,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

