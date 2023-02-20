Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,058. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

