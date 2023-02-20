Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $63.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,058. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.