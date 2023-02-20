ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $252.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $247.00 to $252.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.22.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $8.13 on Friday, reaching $199.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,880 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

