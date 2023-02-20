Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.