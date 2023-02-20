Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

