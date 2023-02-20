Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.
Shopify Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SHOP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.