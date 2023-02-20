Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.79 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $258.20 million and $70.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,826.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00387925 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00092525 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013400 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00663547 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00583813 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00176647 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,346,082,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
