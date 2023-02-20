SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

NYSE SITE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 515,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $34,351,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

