SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $152.24 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.