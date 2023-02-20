SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 515,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.