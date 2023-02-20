SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE:SITE opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

