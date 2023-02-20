S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $360.83 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.52.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.