SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,639. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

