Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Spin Master Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
