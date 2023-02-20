Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spin Master Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

