Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

SAVE opened at $19.19 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 139,223 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 322,215 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

