Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Down 0.7%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 17,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 41,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

