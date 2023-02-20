Square Token (SQUA) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $16.13 or 0.00064586 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $33.36 million and approximately $895,564.02 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 16.37023326 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $759,678.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

