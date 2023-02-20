Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $102.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,273 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

