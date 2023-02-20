Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

