Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Startek Stock Down 1.3 %

SRT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

