Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Startek Stock Down 1.3 %
SRT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Startek Company Profile
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
