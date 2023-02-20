Status Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.16 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Status has a total market capitalization of $121.61 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,770,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation.

