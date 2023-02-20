Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $104.30 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $104.30 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,826.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00387925 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00092525 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013400 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00663547 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00583813 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00176647 BTC.
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,404,891 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
