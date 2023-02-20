Stephens Increases Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $55.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

ANDE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 286,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Andersons by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 610.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 399,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

