Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,679. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

