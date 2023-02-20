Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.
SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
