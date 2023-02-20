Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

