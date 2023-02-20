StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.