StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.5 %
BBGI stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
