StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.5 %

BBGI stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

