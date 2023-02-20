StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

