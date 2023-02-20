StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Down 0.6 %

FLNT opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

