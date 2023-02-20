StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Stock Down 0.6 %
FLNT opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
