StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.