StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.
About InspireMD
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.