StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

