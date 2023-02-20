StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.