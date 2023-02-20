StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
