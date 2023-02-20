StockNews.com Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.54. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Navient by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Navient by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

