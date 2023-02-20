StockNews.com Lowers Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to Hold

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

YRD traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.28. 41,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,603. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

