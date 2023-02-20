Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($20.00) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Shares of SZU stock opened at €15.92 ($17.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of €17.36 ($18.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.37.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

