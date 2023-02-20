Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 1,315,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $153,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

