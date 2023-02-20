Summit Materials’ (SUM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.36.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,645. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after buying an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,512,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.