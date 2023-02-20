Summit Materials’ (SUM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,645. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

