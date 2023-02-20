Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 240,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,064. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Sunoco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Sunoco by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

